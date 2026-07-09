(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigators have arrested a Pitkin woman after they believe she intentionally set fires at a home on Saturday, July 4th.

According to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, they arrested 51-year-old Peal Ann Turner this week on a few charges. They include the following:

Two counts of Simple Arson

One count of Trespassing

One count of Manufacturing a Delayed Incendiary Device

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On Sunday, July 5, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of two fires at a home in Allen Parish.

Deputies, while investigating the cause of the fires, determined that Turner was responsible. They believe she started the fire that began to burn on an exterior wall of the home, and a fire that started on a vehicle in the driveway.

The home's exterior wall was damaged, but the fire did not penetrate deeper into the structure. The vehicle fire completely destroyed it.

READ MORE: ST. LANDRY PARISH MAN ACCUSED OF ARSON AND INSURANCE FRAUD

According to the Department of Public Safety's Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan Adams, no one was at home when the fires were set. One thing he noted is that the house lacked a working smoke alarm, which he says each home should have. Adams added

Arson is a reckless crime that endangers lives, destroys property, and places first responders at risk.

Adams wants residents whose homes aren't equipped with a fire alarm to be able to apply for one for free, and if you need help installing it, assistance is available.

You can fill out a form on the Operation Save-A-Life website to request a smoke alarm.