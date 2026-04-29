(KPEL News) - A St. Landry Parish man from the town of Palmetto is in trouble with the law after accusations have been leveled against him that he is responsible for setting his vehicle on fire and committing insurance fraud.

According to officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office, they have been investigating the case of a vehicle fire that happened in February.

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Truck Fire Sparks Investigation in St. Landry Parish

In February, the firefighters in St. Landry Parish were called out to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 359, where it meets Louisiana Highway 103, just north of the Port Barre area.

St. Landry Parish Man's Truck Completely Destroyed by Flames

They battled the blaze as the truck was on fire, but the whole truck was consumed by flames and was a total loss.

READ MORE: A LOUISIANA MAN WAS ARRESTED ON ARSON CHARGES AFTER OFFICIALS SAY HE SET HIS OWN TRUCK ON FIRE

The owner of the truck, officials determined, is 57-year-old Hertley James Andrus of Palmetto. An investigation was started by the State Fire Marshal's Office and continued from February through Monday, April 27, when Andrus was taken into custody.

Andrus was booked into jail on the following charges:

Arson with Intent to Defraud

Automobile Insurance Policy Fraud

If you ever believe you have information about a situation involving arson, you can reach out to the State Fire Marshal's Office by visiting lasfm.org.