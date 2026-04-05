Authorities have arrested a driver accused of plowing into a crowd during the Louisiana Lao New Year celebration in Iberia Parish, leaving multiple people injured.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road in the New Iberia area. Investigators say 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette was behind the wheel when his vehicle struck several parade participants.

Impairment Suspected In Crash

State Police say Landry showed signs of impairment at the scene and later provided a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 0.137 percent, nearly twice the legal limit.

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Landry was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on multiple charges, including Driving While Impaired first offense, 18 counts of First-Degree Negligent Injuring, Careless Operation, and Open Container.

Multiple Injuries Reported

Officials confirm at least 13 people were injured in the crash, with several suffering serious or critical injuries. Emergency crews initially responded with seven ambulances and one medical helicopter before expanding the response due to the number of victims.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency in the investigation. Earlier, officials indicated the crash does not appear to be intentional based on preliminary findings.

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Festival Scales Back Events

The incident happened during the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, a multi-day cultural celebration that draws large crowds each year.

Festival organizers released a statement expressing sadness for those impacted and confirmed changes to the weekend schedule. Saturday night live music performances and alcohol sales were canceled, while vendors remained open for a limited time.

Organizers say Sunday’s events will be scaled back to religious services and vendor operations only, depending on available security resources.

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Investigation Ongoing

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash. Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or information to come forward.

This remains an active investigation, and additional updates are expected as more details are confirmed.