(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Rayne man.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Ebenezer Road near the area of Addie Drive, which is just west of Rayne.

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As the investigation is ongoing, Gibson says what they know at this time is that Gerald Paddio's vehicle ended up running off the roadway.

Paddio's vehicle hit a culvert, and he was ejected from his vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries received in the crash.

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