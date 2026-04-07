(KPEL News) - Detectives from Calcasieu Parish, working along with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, made a stop on I-10 and seized almost half a million dollars' worth of cocaine, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies Say a Woman Arrested for a Drug Bust on I-10 Had A Child in the Car

As the woman was pulled over, officials say the woman also had a 5-year-old child in the vehicle with the driver.

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According to Calcasieu Parish officials, 52-year-old Kim Hill was driving down I-10 near the Iowa area when she was pulled over.

Detectives say the child was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, and this 5-year-old was not in any type of child restraint.

Calcaseiu Deputies Bring in K-9 to Sniff Out Drugs

According to law enforcement officials, there were signs of in-transit drug activity, but when they asked Hill to search the vehicle, she refused. As a K-9 officer was brought to the car, it detected narcotics.

When the search was conducted, detectives found 12 packages of cocaine hidden inside the truck. The total weight was around 29 pounds, and it tested positive for cocaine.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule II Drug with Intent to Distribute

Cruelty to Juveniles

Woman Accused in Drug Bust Has Child Turned Over to a Family Member

Investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services, along with the Special Victims Unit of the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, were called to the scene. The Houston woman's child was turned over to a family member.

Hill's bond was set at $3.75 million.