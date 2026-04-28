(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of April 27th through May 1st.

Bookings into the jail are for a variety of offenses. One person was arrested on a charge of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, while another individual was arrested for Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated.

Several people were arrested for Domestic Abuse, Child Endangerment, and one person was booked on charges of Cyberstalking.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.