(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of June 1st through June 5th.

A variety of different bookings have occurred in the Lafayette Jail. There were a couple of arrests for Domestic Violence, while other individuals were arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and one person for having Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.

One person was arrested for a Hit-And-Run while another was arrested for Reckless Operation of a Vehicle. There were several arrests involving drug offenses.

Get our free mobile app

Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding felony warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.