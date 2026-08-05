LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, and charged after police say he battered multiple hospital employees, the Lafayette Police Department said.

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Charges Filed Against Lafayette Man

KLFY reports that Marvin Sonnier, 36, has been charged with the following:

Four counts of misdemeanor battery

One count of felony battery of a healthcare professional

An additional count of felony battery was dropped after one of the nurses decided not to press charges, authorities said.

READ MORE: Former Lafayette Clinic Employee Sentenced to 22 Months for $539K Theft

Police Describe Alleged Hospital Incident

According to the booking report, the cause for arrest was listed as "subject arrested after committing battery on 6 staff members of a hospital."

Incident Happened During Six-Day Hospital Stay

Lafayette Police said Sonnier was an inpatient at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center when the alleged crimes took place over the course of a six-day stay. None of the victims suffered any serious injuries, officials said.

Suspect Booked Into Lafayette Parish Jail

Sonnier was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $6,000.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department