(Berwick, Louisiana) - A man is behind bars after he admitted to sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 several times.

Acadiana News First reports that Miguel Adan Lux Pu, 33, faces five counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age.

According to the news report, police in Berwick received a report on September 16 that a child had been abused, and upon their investigation, it led to Miguel Adan Lux Pu. When police questioned the 33-year-old man, he reportedly admitted to police that he had had sex with the minor on several occasions.

After Pu's admission, police booked him into Berwick jail. As of this writing, police say they have not set bond because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer on Pu.

Now here's where this case gets even more disturbing: ANF reports that Pu, who is a native of Guatemala, had previously been deported from the U.S. and unlawfully reentered the country about 5 to 6 years ago.

All people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If we hear more on this case from our media partners at ANF, we will update this story. If you suspect that a child is ever in danger, you should contact your local police department immediately so they can begin an investigation into your concerns.

In the social media post made by Berwick P.D., Chief J.P. Henry said that they take these types of cases very seriously and that harming children in their community will not be tolerated.

He also complimented investigators for working tirelessly on this case so justice could be served. You can read the full release below.