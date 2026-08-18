(Bell Rose, Louisiana) - Assumption Parish Deputies arrested a couple after they allegedly broke into someone's house, assaulted them, and then stole their dog.

According to WBRZ, 41-year-old Alessie Elizabeth Landry and her partner, 45-year-old Thomas James Guillot Jr., allegedly broke into a Millien Drive home last Thursday night.

Deputies say that Landry entered the home of the occupant and assaulted her, then took her dog as she and Guillot fled from the property.

It didn't stop there. According to the news report, once the investigation into this crime started, deputies learned that Guillot offered the woman money to recant statements she made to investigators.

The following charges were filed against the couple:

Landry faced home invasion and simple battery charges. She was ordered to be held without bond due to parole and probation violations

Guillot faces unauthorized entry and obstruction of justice charges.

The couple was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

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