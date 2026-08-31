(KPEL News) - A terrible scene unfolded at an apartment complex in Maringouin as a fire in an apartment claimed the lives of a mother and her child.

Louisiana Mother Dies Shortly After Exiting Apartment Fire

Officials on the scene said that the child's body was found in the apartment upstairs. A neighbor was able to help the mother get out of the apartment, but she died a short time later.

Get our free mobile app

Office of State Fire Marshal Is Investigating the Fatal Louisiana Apartment Fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is on scene today to begin an investigation. The mother is 22-years-old, and the child was 6-years-old.

According to a social media statement from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, they are investigating the circumstances. It reads:

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is on the scene of a fire involving multiple fatalities in Maringouin. We'll have more details when they become available.

Officials Don't Know the Cause of a Deadly Apartment Fire Killing a Mother and Child

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths. The fire happened at the Ridgeway Apartment Complex on Ridgewood Drive at around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and no information has been released about the identities of the two victims.

Officials say more than 10 people have been displaced by this morning's fire.