(Erath, Louisiana) - A South Louisiana community is trying to come to grips after someone was caught on camera stealing a sign promoting an event to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Being an official St. Jude radio station, this really bothers us that someone would allegedly steal a sign promoting a fishing tournament to benefit a place that cares for very sick children.

The sign promoting the event was stolen from Pappy’s Texaco in Erath.

In a video sent to me, you see someone in a white pickup truck pull up to the sign by the road, get out, and then take it.

Wendy Nugier sent me a photo of the stolen sign, and here's what it looks like.

Wendy Nugier Wendy Nugier

Now, let's get to the video of someone stealing the sign that you see above. Take a look at this truck, do you recognize it? If so, please contact the Erath Police Department at 337-937-8401.

This video was obtained from the gas station's surveillance video cameras.

A better photo of the truck driven by the person who took the sign was sent to me, and here's a look at the truck that drove off with the sign promoting the charity event.

Wendy Nugiier Wendy Nugiier

We hope you will consider sharing this story on social media, as we have seen firsthand how important St. Jude is to families in this area.

Importance of St Jude Finances

St. Jude Children's Hospital relies on donations year-round to keep its doors open, and with one fewer sign-out promoting his wonderful event, this could affect contributions to such an important place that cares for kids.

One more thing, did you know that parents never pay for their child's care at St. Jude? That only happens because of events like "Casting For A Cause."