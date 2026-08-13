Child in Opelousas Dies After Shooting

Child in Opelousas Dies After Shooting

Photo by Allison Barnett on Unsplash

(Opelousas, Louisiana) - We have more sad news to share with you from Opelousas: a child has died as a result of a shooting.

KLFY News 10 reports that a child died Wednesday night following a shooting near Kim Drive and Mia Street in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating the incident, and initial thoughts are that the shooting occurred as a result of a negligent discharge of a firearm.

The police department is asking the public to keep the child's family in their thoughts during this very difficult time.

Sadly, this story comes a day after we reported here that an Opelousas man was mauled to death in the streets by two dogs that escaped from their owner's vehicle.

We are following both stories out of St. Landry Parish and willl update both as more information is released by authorities.

Here's the official statement from the Opelousas Police Dept

Ways to Avoid the Bite of Mosquitoes

It doesn't matter what time of year it is, Louisiana can experience a rapid change in weather in just a matter of twenty-four hours. With warming temperatures, it seems like we constantly have to deal with mosquitoes.

Look, whether it's getting rid of standing water or wearing insect repellent, there are several things you can do to get rid of mosquitoes.

Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee

Filed Under: Crime, Opelousas
Categories: louisiana news

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