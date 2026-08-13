(Opelousas, Louisiana) - We have more sad news to share with you from Opelousas: a child has died as a result of a shooting.

KLFY News 10 reports that a child died Wednesday night following a shooting near Kim Drive and Mia Street in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police Department is investigating the incident, and initial thoughts are that the shooting occurred as a result of a negligent discharge of a firearm.

The police department is asking the public to keep the child's family in their thoughts during this very difficult time.

Sadly, this story comes a day after we reported here that an Opelousas man was mauled to death in the streets by two dogs that escaped from their owner's vehicle.

We are following both stories out of St. Landry Parish and willl update both as more information is released by authorities.

Here's the official statement from the Opelousas Police Dept