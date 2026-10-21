Jennings Man Gets 27 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

JENNINGS, La. — A federal judge has sentenced a Jennings man to 27 years in prison for his role as a central participant in a drug trafficking network operating in the Jennings area.

U.S. District Judge James D. Cain imposed the 324-month term on Marty James Wilridge, 46, on Monday, Oct. 19. Five years of supervised release will follow. Wilridge pleaded guilty on July 24 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

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How Investigators Built the Case Against Wilridge

Court documents show investigators began monitoring the Jennings-area organization in early 2024. Agents identified Wilridge as a central participant in the network.

The evidence showed Wilridge used multiple phones and personal associates to move large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana across the region, with stash houses along the way. Wiretaps revealed that he directed drug deals, collected debts, and oversaw the organization’s daily activities.

Drugs, Cash and a Handgun Seized in the Wilridge Investigation

In January 2025, officers searched the residence of one of Wilridge’s co-conspirators. They seized more than 1,500 grams of methamphetamine (about 3.3 pounds) and nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine, along with fentanyl, marijuana, and other drug-related items. The evidence showed Wilridge supplied those narcotics.

On Aug. 13, 2025, officers tracking Wilridge’s travel in Texas and Louisiana stopped his vehicle. The traffic stop uncovered more than 1,500 grams of cocaine and four cellphones.

Three days later, on Aug. 16, 2025, a search of Wilridge’s residence recovered nearly $35,000 in cash and a handgun.

Surveillance Showed Violence Over Drug Debts

Surveillance showed Wilridge also used violence to enforce repayment. He appeared at an associate’s home and assaulted the man over a debt.

Agents intercepted multiple communications in which Wilridge coordinated drug sales and stayed in continuous contact with co-conspirators.

Agencies Behind the Federal Prosecution

The FBI Task Force, Louisiana State Police, the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Jennings Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Combined Anti-Crime Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Vermaelen prosecuted it.

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