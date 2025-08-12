JENNINGS, La. (KPEL-FM) - School is back in session for children across South Louisiana as just about all districts have begun the new year. However, a couple of kids in Jennings weren't ready to do much "book learning."

Disturbance at Walmart

A disturbance at a Jennings store ended with one juvenile suspect getting arrested, and another wanted for stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

According to the Jennings Police Department, they received a call on Monday, August 11, 2025, regarding an ungovernable juvenile. The kid's mother reported that her son had skipped school and had been removed from Walmart for disruptive behavior. However, she was unsure of his whereabouts at the time of the report.

Officers responded to Walmart and spoke to employees who informed them that the two juveniles had been inside the store causing a disturbance. According to the employees, the juveniles were running through the aisles with Nerf guns. One of the juveniles reportedly hit a female customer.

Both juveniles were identified, though they fled before officers arrived at the store.

Car Theft and Police Pursuit

Two hours later, the Jennings Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Walmart parking lot. The same two juveniles were identified as suspects in the vehicle theft.

The vehicle was later spotted near Fire Station 2 on Highway 26. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the juveniles fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit toward Lake Arthur.

The pursuit was eventually called off after officers and deputies from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office lost visual contact with the suspect vehicle.

One Suspect Captured, One Still at Large

However, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the Jennings Police Department received a call from one of the juveniles' mothers who said her son was at Marcus Cain Park.

Officers responded to the location and recovered both the stolen vehicle and one of the juveniles. The second suspect had fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

The captured juvenile was arrested and later released to the custody of his mother. He was issued citations for the following:

LA R.S. 14:67.26 - Theft of a Motor Vehicle

CJP 13:13.B99 - Unruly and Ungovernable Juvenile

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing.