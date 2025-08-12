A TikTok video shared by user @marinabagala over the weekend has gone viral, leaving viewers stunned and asking one question: How? The video captures an unbelievable crash that took place on the night of Saturday (August 9) at Holly Place Apartments on South College Road in Lafayette.

A Shocking Scene in Lafayette

At first glance, it looks like a car has somehow ended up perched on top of another. However, upon closer inspection, the reality is even more bizarre: one vehicle is on top of three parked cars. The crash occurred just before midnight, as Lafayette Police responded to a report of a major accident with potential injuries.

TikTok, @marinabagala TikTok, @marinabagala loading...

According to police, the driver lost control while navigating a curve, struck a pole, and was sent airborne before landing on the three parked vehicles. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Devonta Bradford of Lafayette, showed signs of impairment at the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) on charges of careless operation, operating an unsafe vehicle, and first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Serious Consequences Behind the Meme

The viral video, set to the Jet 2 Holiday music, a meme popular for its whimsical tone paired with serious situations, has sparked laughter across social media.

But Lafayette Police remind residents that this crash could have had far more serious consequences and that drinking and driving, as impaired driving, can easily lead to accidents like this or worse.

Social Media Reactions

While the Jet 2 Holiday meme format may make light of the situation, the reality remains that this was a dangerous incident with serious implications.

TikTok, @marinabagala TikTok, @marinabagala loading...

Lafayette Police say they continue to urge drivers to make responsible choices and never get behind the wheel while impaired.