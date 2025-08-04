Shocking Video Shows Officer Collapsing After Fentanyl Exposure

(KPEL-FM) - A South Carolina Police Officer is thankful to be alive after collapsing to the ground from fentanyl exposure, and the whole thing was caught on body cam footage.

Why Is Fentanyl So Strong?

Fentanyl is a fully synthetic opioid, which means it can be made to be extremely powerful.

Because of its potency, even a tiny amount can cause a powerful effect. A lethal dose for a non-tolerant adult can be as little as 2 milligrams, which about the size of a few grains of salt.

Because fentanyl it's so strong, it can stop breathing within minutes. That’s what makes it so deadly in overdoses.

As in the case of the officer from South Carolina, all it took was for her to touch the fentanyl contained within a dollar bill and she immediately began to overdose.

Video Of Officer Exposed To Fentanyl

The incident happened Saturday (7/26/25) when officers received a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

After searching the woman's vehicle, officers found a plastic bag containing an unknown substance.

A female deputy then searched the woman’s person and the report states the deputy found a clear plastic bag that contained an unknown substance in one side of the driver’s bra and a folded-up dollar bill that also contained an unknown substance in the other side.

The official report states that inside the folded-up dollar bill was "approximately 0.01 grams of a brown powder-like substance that field-tested presumptive for fentanyl."

