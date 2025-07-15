(KPEL News) - A Louisiana corrections officer at Angola was arrested after allegations surfaced that the woman had smuggled multiple drugs into the prison, according to reports from WAFB and WBRZ.

According to WAFB, the woman, Lakeisha Brown, was arrested for allegedly purchasing the drugs so that they could be distributed in the prison at Angola.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office told WAFB that the 35-year-old correction officer was accused of smuggling more than one pound of drugs into the prison.

Officials say she smuggled the following drugs onto the grounds of Angola:

1.5 pounds of Marijuana

2.2 ounces of Fentanyl

14 grams of Methamphetamine

2.2 ounces of Fentanyl can produce multiple doses of Fentanyl. Authorities allege that Brown was the one bringing in the drugs for inmates.

Brown was arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on the following charges:

Introduction of Contraband into a State Penal Institution

Malfeasance in Office

Distributing Schedule I

Distributing Schedule II

Distributing Schedule III

What officials are saying about their investigation at this point is that those drugs were found on the prison grounds.

They say that led them to Brown as their suspect, but they do not clarify how they knew that Brown was associated with the drugs, only that through investigation, they learned she was the person connected to the drugs.

The woman's bond was set at $235,000

Officials say the investigation continues.

