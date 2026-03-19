(New Roads, Louisiana) - An investigator at Angola Prison has died, and now her death is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

WBRZ reports that Tyler Grezaffi, 27, was involved in a car crash where her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

For unknown reasons, Grezaffi's vehicle went off the road and overturned in the ditch.

The former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy was missing on the grounds of the prison, and when authorities pinged her location, they were brought to the crash site. However, WBRZ reports that it took over an hour to find her because her vehicle was in the ditch.

It was a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who found her after he exited his vehicle to further investigate her whereabouts.

Grezaffi was complimented by the Department of Corrections for her kindness and dedication to her job.

Sheriff René Thibodeaux said on Facebook. "Tyler was a beautiful soul who brought light to everyone around her — both within our department and throughout the community. Her kindness, dedication, and bright spirit left a lasting impression on those who knew and worked alongside her."

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Tyler's father, who also works in law enforcement with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department, always had her around the profession as a young child, and many say they've watched her grow up alongside her father.

Our thoughts are with the Grezaffi family and her law enforcement family during this difficult time.