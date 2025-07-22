(KPEL) - One Louisiana interstate was a mess early Tuesday morning after a truck hauling cattle flipped over, resulting in many cattle running wild on the interstate.

KSLA reports, "The north and southbound lanes of I-49 in DeSoto Parish were closed for many hours Tuesday morning (July 22) after dozens of cows were spilled out of a cattle hauler that overturned."

According to the report, the first accident occurred just after 1 am on Interstate 49 near Mile Marker 189, about two miles south of the Stonewall/Frierson exit.

The 18-wheeler hauling the cattle overturned, resulting in the driver being injured and several cattle getting loose along the highway.

While the cattle were running wild on I-49, a truck hit one, resulting in a second crash on the interstate. The Sheriff's Department reports that the cow went through the windshield, seriously injuring the adult and child who occupied the vehicle.

The two occupants were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The news station reports that approximately 70-80 cows were on the loose on the interstate as a result of this wreck.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reports that all lanes along I-49 near the crash site are now open. However, they urge motorists to exercise caution and watch for cows, as some may still be present in the area.

Authorities and Cowboys on horseback are still in the area looking for any cows that may not have been accounted for.

Read More: Major Recall On Ford Vehicles

Read More: Swimming Pools Recalled After Kids Drown In Them

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.