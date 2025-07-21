Louisiana Alert: Millions of Swimming Pools Sold at Big Box Stores Recalled
(KPEL) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling millions of above-ground pools after nine children reportedly drowned in them.
In total, 5 million pools are part of the recall that was announced on Monday, and here are the models and brands under this recall:
- Bestway and Coleman Models
- Sold 2008-2024
- Power Steel
- Steel Pro
- Coleman Power Steel
- Sold 2008-2024
- Intex Models
- Sold 2002-2012
- Metal Frame Pools
- Ultra Frame Pools
- Sold 2002-2012
- Intex Models (sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart)
- Sold 2024-2025
- Prism Frame Pool
- Ultra XTR Frame Pool
- Sold 2024-2025
- Polygroup Models
- Sold 2006-2025
- Summer Waves (2015-2025)
- Summer Escapes (2006-2015)
- Funsicle (2023-2025)
- Sand n Sun (2008-2011)
- Blue Wave (2014-2025)
- Sold 2006-2025
These pools are above-ground, typically 4 feet in height, and they feature a compression strap that encircles the pool to support the legs.
The problem arises because this strap can be used as a step, allowing a child to climb the pool wall and enter it without supervision. Sadly, that is how nine kids die in various states. The drownings occurred from 2007 to 2022.
Pools under this recall were sold at:
- Walmart
- Target
- Sears
- Lowe’s
- Kmart
- Toys “R” Us
- Sam’s Club
- The Home Depot
- Big Lots
- Costco
- BJ’s and more
The pools that pose a danger to the safety of kids were also sold online at
- Amazon.com
- Wayfair.com
- Bestway USA
- Intex
- Funsicle
- Summer Waves websites.
Read More: Why People Are Putting Soap in Yards
Read More: Urgent Scam Warning for Prime Members
If you have one of the pools under this recall, you are urged to contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit that eliminates the hazardous compression straps.
We encourage you to share this with anyone you know who has an above-ground pool in their yard. This safety hazard in the pools is hazardous, and we do not want any child to be injured, as many already have been.
To read more on this critical recall, click HERE.