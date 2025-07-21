(KPEL) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling millions of above-ground pools after nine children reportedly drowned in them.

In total, 5 million pools are part of the recall that was announced on Monday, and here are the models and brands under this recall:

Bestway and Coleman Models

Sold 2008-2024

Power Steel Steel Pro Coleman Power Steel

Intex Models

Sold 2002-2012

Metal Frame Pools Ultra Frame Pools

Intex Models (sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart)

Sold 2024-2025

Prism Frame Pool Ultra XTR Frame Pool

Polygroup Models

Sold 2006-2025

Summer Waves (2015-2025) Summer Escapes (2006-2015) Funsicle (2023-2025) Sand n Sun (2008-2011) Blue Wave (2014-2025)



These pools are above-ground, typically 4 feet in height, and they feature a compression strap that encircles the pool to support the legs.

The problem arises because this strap can be used as a step, allowing a child to climb the pool wall and enter it without supervision. Sadly, that is how nine kids die in various states. The drownings occurred from 2007 to 2022.

Pools under this recall were sold at:

Walmart

Target

Sears

Lowe’s

Kmart

Toys “R” Us

Sam’s Club

The Home Depot

Big Lots

Costco

BJ’s and more

The pools that pose a danger to the safety of kids were also sold online at

Amazon.com

Wayfair.com

Bestway USA

Intex

Funsicle

Summer Waves websites.

If you have one of the pools under this recall, you are urged to contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit that eliminates the hazardous compression straps.

We encourage you to share this with anyone you know who has an above-ground pool in their yard. This safety hazard in the pools is hazardous, and we do not want any child to be injured, as many already have been.

To read more on this critical recall, click HERE.