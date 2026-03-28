LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — It feels like we get fewer and fewer wholesome moments on social media these days (especially on X, formerly known as Twitter). But, every now and then, the Internet can surprise you in a good way.

On Saturday, a small influencer in Japan posted about wishing he could one day attend an American barbecue.

"I like this photo of American men and meat," X user @hotcake_kun_ said. "Someday I'd like to join in on this in person."

The response from American users numbered in the hundreds, and there were invites to barbecues all over the country.

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American Barbecue Is Diverse (and Opinionated)

One thing that was abundantly clear in the replies to the original post was just how many people are passionate about barbecue—and how many styles of it there are.

Every region has its own gospel, and they do not agree.

Texas is about the beef. Central Texas pitmasters keep it simple: salt, pepper, post oak smoke, and time. The brisket does the talking. East Texas leans toward a sweeter, tomato-based sauce and is more likely to put pork on the menu alongside beef. Those are practically two different religions sharing a state line.

Tennessee, specifically Memphis, built its reputation on pork ribs. You get them wet, meaning sauced, or dry, meaning rubbed with spice and smoked until the bark is almost crackling. Memphis dry ribs have a devoted following that borders on cultish, and honestly, that devotion is earned.

The Carolinas split into camps of their own. Eastern North Carolina goes whole hog with a vinegar-and-pepper sauce so thin it looks like it can’t possibly be the point. It is absolutely the point. Western North Carolina adds tomato to that vinegar base, which Eastern Carolina folks will tell you ruins everything. South Carolina throws mustard into the mix, which surprises people once and then wins them over permanently.

Down here in Louisiana, we tend to cook pork low and slow with a Cajun-spiced rub, and we are not particularly apologetic about the cayenne. Every tradition on this list is worth respecting. But this one is home.

Invitations to American Barbecues

The original X user, @hotcake_kun_, was overwhelmed with invitations from friendly Americans passionate about their barbecue.

"Come on down, brother," one user replied.

"Come on down to Kentucky and get some mutton BBQ," another said.

Hundreds of replies in the thread followed suit, with invitations to Texas, the Carolinas, and more. It was certainly a moment of bonding rather than the division we typically see on social media.

"Hey everyone in America, thank you so much for all the replies! I was really surprised to learn that BBQ rules are completely different depending on the state," @hotcake_kun_ said. "Thank you for the invitations, even though I can't go right away. It seems like eating together is what really matters. I now think BBQ isn't just food—it's a magical dish that connects people."

Texas Barbecue in Japan?

Luckily for @hotcake_kun_, while they may not be able to travel to the U.S. for barbecue right now, there are some options available at home.

"By the way, the photos of perfectly grilled, crispy meat that you all posted look way too delicious, so for today's lunch, I'm having Japanese yakiniku (grilled meat). I'll post a photo later, but please don't be shocked by how thin the slices are (I love it that way)," the poster said at the end of the thread.

American food is just as popular in Japan as Japanese food is in the U.S., so there are some ways to get a local take on American classics like barbecue and burgers.