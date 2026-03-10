MAGEE, Miss. (KPEL-FM) - A routine shopping trip turned chaotic at a Walmart in southern Mississippi after police say a woman began smashing merchandise with a baseball bat.

Disturbance Inside Mississippi Walmart

According to the Magee Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls from shoppers about a disturbance inside the store.

Police Identify Bat-Wielding Suspect

Police say a woman, later identified as Sopheia Anglitte Ducksworth, was seen swinging a bat and smashing plates in one of the aisles. Officers arrived and took Ducksworth into custody without further incident.

There is video of the bat-wielding woman and after a few seconds of viewing you’ll probably be saying to yourself, "They don’t pay those Walmart employees enough to deal with this."

Charges Filed in the Case

Ducksworth has been charged with felony malicious mischief for damages exceeding $1,000.

Authorities also thanked the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and members of the public who quickly reported the disturbance.