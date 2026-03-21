Robert S. Mueller III, the former FBI director who helped reshape the agency in the wake of the September 11 attacks, has died at the age of 81, according to a statement from his family .

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away,” the family said, asking for privacy.

Mueller served as FBI director for 12 years, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the agency’s history. He was appointed by President George W. Bush just one week before the 9/11 attacks, which would go on to define his tenure.

A Career Defined By National Security

In the aftermath of 9/11, Mueller oversaw a sweeping transformation of the FBI, shifting its focus from traditional crime investigations to counterterrorism efforts.

The change required major structural adjustments, including reallocating thousands of agents to national security roles and expanding intelligence capabilities.

Despite challenges and criticism along the way, Mueller’s leadership is widely credited with helping modernize the FBI into a counterterrorism-focused agency.

Special Counsel Role And Trump Investigation

Years after leaving the FBI, Mueller returned to public service as special counsel in the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

His team spent nearly two years examining whether Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia.

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The final report detailed numerous contacts between the campaign and Russian individuals but did not establish a criminal conspiracy. It also outlined potential instances of obstruction of justice but stopped short of making a prosecutorial decision .

Trump Reacts To Mueller’s Death

Following news of Mueller’s death, President Donald Trump posted a blunt reaction on social media.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump wrote, adding, “He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

The post quickly drew widespread attention and criticism, reflecting the long-standing political tensions surrounding Mueller’s investigation.

The FBI has not issued an official response to the president’s comments.

A Lasting Legacy In Law Enforcement

Before his time at the FBI, Mueller served as a Marine in Vietnam and later built a career as a federal prosecutor, handling high-profile cases across the country.

His decades of public service spanned multiple administrations from both political parties, cementing his reputation as a central figure in modern American law enforcement.

Mueller’s legacy remains closely tied to two defining chapters in U.S. history: the nation’s response to terrorism after 9/11 and one of the most politically divisive investigations in recent memory.