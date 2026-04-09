LOUISIANA - A major change is coming to how the United States prepares for a military draft, if one is ever needed. Beginning in December 2026, eligible Americans will no longer need to sign up themselves, the government will handle it automatically.

Here's what you need to know...

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What Is Changing With Military Draft Registration?

The law, called the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, doesn’t expand eligibility, it simply changes how Selective Service registration happens.

The new system will primarily apply to men ages 18 to 25, U.S. citizens and certain immigrants living in the country. At this time, women are not included in the Selective Service requirement.

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Currently, eligible men between the ages of 18 and 25 are already required to register with the Selective Service.

According to reginfo.gov, the change is being made in an effort to save money and "transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources."

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Does This Mean There Will Be A Military Draft?

The new fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act automatic registration initiative does not mean a draft is happening.

In order for a military draft to take place, it would require approval from Congress and authorization from the President. Officials have stated there are currently no active plans to reinstate a draft, though maintaining preparedness remains a top priority.

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Why The Government Is Making This Change

There are a few reasons behind this move to automatic registration, including improved compliance, reducing the need for outreach campaigns and paperwork, and helping to streamline government operations when it comes to the military.

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The Bottom Line

Although the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act is certainly a significant policy change, it doesn’t mean a draft is imminent. It's more about modernizing the system, improving accuracy, and ensuring the U.S. is prepared in case of a national emergency.

For now it just means fewer people will have to worry about registering on their own, it will done automatically for them.

Read more at KLFY.com.