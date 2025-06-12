Highlights

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions reported across Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency across all of Israel

Iran announced plans to build a third uranium enrichment facility on Thursday following international censure

The U.S. had been conducting diplomatic negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program

U.S. officials had evacuated some diplomatic personnel from the region prior to the strikes

Israel Launches Military Strikes on Iran Early Friday Morning

Israel conducts operations against Iran as explosions reported across Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (KPEL News) — The Israeli military conducted operations against Iran early Friday morning. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran, according to the Associated Press.

People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast. It wasn't immediately clear what had been hit, though smoke could be rising from Chitgar, a neighborhood in western Tehran.

Israeli Government Response

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency across the entire country following the strikes. The Defense Ministry statement said that following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

The Israeli government ordered all citizens to remain in protected areas and follow instructions from the Home Front Command.

Nuclear Program Developments

The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

According to Townhall, the operation is to "remove the Iranian threat," with targeting of the nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities.

U.S. Diplomatic Efforts

The U.S. had been conducting diplomatic negotiations with Iran through Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who was scheduled to meet with Iranian negotiators in Oman on Sunday.

President Trump issued a statement on Truth Social Thursday. "We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," Trump stated.

U.S. Preparations

The U.S. had pulled some diplomats from Iraq's capital and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of U.S. troops in the wider Middle East prior to the strikes.

Market Response

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2%. The White House did not have an immediate comment Thursday night.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.