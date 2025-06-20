Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - On Tuesday, June 17, folks in North Louisiana noticed something flying out of Barksdale Air Force Base that gave cause for concern.

What they saw was a Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, otherwise known as President Trump's doomsday plane flying out of Barksdale.

Trump's doomsday plane reportedly flew out of Barksdale Air Force Base to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The disturbing question everyone is asking is, why?

What Is The Doomsday Plane?

The "President's Doomsday Plane" is a nickname for the E-4B Nightwatch, an advanced airborne command post operated by the U.S. Air Force.

Its purpose is to serve as a flying military command center in the event of a national emergency, particularly one involving nuclear war or the destruction of ground-based command infrastructure.

The doomsday plane is also called the National Airborne Operations Center, or NAOC.

What makes this plane so unique is that it's built to withstand electromagnetic pulses.

The doomsday plane is also equipped with long-range communications systems capable of talking to submarines, aircraft, and missile silos.

As you'll see in the video below, the plane is designed with almost no windows for shielding.

The E-4B Nightwatch plane is designed to stay airborne for almost 40 hours straight and is also equipped with an onboard briefing room, battle staff area, communications center, and command room.

OK, so now that we know what it is, why was it flying out of Louisiana to Maryland?

Why Was The Doomsday Plane Flying Out Of Louisiana?

Obviously, seeing the Presidential doomsday plane taking off from Bossier City, Louisiana and flying along the Coast to Maryland has Americans a bit nervous and asking a lot of questions.

From nypost.com -

The aircraft left Bossier City, Louisiana, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday and landed in Maryland at 10 p.m. after skirting the coast and looping around the border of Virginia and North Carolina, data from flight tracking site FlightRadar shows.

Many people online speculate the doomsday plane flight may be due to increased presidential security as a result of nuclear escalation in the Middle East with Iran.

It is important to know that there is a fleet of four E-4Bs that make routine flights year-round in an effort to maintain military readiness.

It's the timing of the doomsday flight that has people rattled, and rightly so.

Some speculate the timing isn't coincidental and could be a message to Iran sent by President Trump and the U.S. military after the President called for Iran's “unconditional surrender”.

As of now, no official explanation has been given as to why the Presidential doomsday plane took fight out of Louisiana this past Tuesday.

