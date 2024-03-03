BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning the West that if it continues to interfere in its war with Ukraine, the results could be dire.

What's more, given the seriousness of Putin's warning, at least one Louisiana city could be at risk of a nuclear attack.

So far, Western nations have provided financial support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. But Putin's warning comes amid constant speculation that the U.S. and its allies could do more - including boots on the ground in that particular warzone.

Such a move would pit several global powers against Russia and could lead to another world war. But, so far, no Western nation has committed troops to the region. In an effort to dissuade NATO from doing so, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. and its allies if they did send troops to Ukraine.

“They must grasp that we also have weapons capable of striking targets on their territory,” Putin said. “Everything they are inventing now, spooking the world with the threat of a conflict involving nuclear weapons, which potentially means the end of civilization — don’t they realize this?”

Where Would Putin Strike?

There are several strategic points in the U.S. that the Russian military could attempt to hit with nuclear weapons, though most leaders in NATO feel that the Russian president is bluffing - at least, for now.

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană said "We do not see any imminent threat of Russia using these weapons. But these statements are in themselves very dangerous because they erode trust."

"Russia knows the consequences of taking such a step," he added.

The Daily Express recently compiled a list of the 14 areas Putin would most likely try to hit - and one of them is in Louisiana. Their full list is below:

• The Pentagon

Washington, DC.

• Naval Station Norfolk

The US and the world's largest Navy base, located in Norfolk, Virginia.

• Comfort Suites Kings Bay Naval Base Area

located in Camden County, Georgia.

• Barksdale Air Force Base

In Bossier Parish, Louisiana. The base is home to the US' 2nd Bomb Wing.

• Whiteman Air Force Base

Located near Knob Noster, Missouri.

• United States Strategic Command

It is responsible for the US' nuclear deterrence and cyber defense among other key roles.

• VLF Array Lualualei

A facility in Lualualei, Hawaii.

• Kirtland Air Force Base

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• 21st Force Support Squadron

Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

• Warren Air Force Base

An Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

• Minot Air Force Base

Based in Minot, North Dakota.

• Hill Air Force Base

Located in Davis County, Utah.

• Malmstrom Air Force Base

Located in Cascade County, Montana.

• Naval Radio Station Jim Creek

Based near Oso, Washington.

Why Barksdale Air Force Base?

Barksdale Air Force Base, which is located in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, is vital for U.S. nuclear deterrence as it hosts the 2nd Bomb Wing, operating B-52H Stratofortress bombers, which are a key component of the country's nuclear capabilities.

The base's strategic importance lies in its ability to deploy these bombers globally, showcasing U.S. power and dissuading potential adversaries. Barksdale's location, infrastructure, and operational capabilities make it extremely important in the nation's nuclear strategy.

The B-52H bombers stationed at Barksdale are equipped to carry both nuclear and conventional weapons, providing a flexible and visible means of projecting U.S. influence. Beyond nuclear deterrence, the base plays a crucial role in maintaining overall national security by ensuring the readiness of the bomber force through training, exercises, and routine operations.

This enhances the United States' capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to a spectrum of potential challenges, solidifying Barksdale Air Force Base as a cornerstone in the country's strategic defense capabilities.