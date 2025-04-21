Lafayette Meteorologist Shifting From Weather Lab to News Desk

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - More shifts and movements in the Lafayette media landscape have been announced on social media.

In the last few years, you've heard and read about several movements in the Lafayette media, and we have another movement to share with you.

Last week, we reported that Adam Olivier was hired by KLFY News 10 to take over the weather forecast on weekends, and that led us to speculate that someone was on the move in the KLFY Weather Lab.

Oliviier joined News 10 Weather after being let go from News 15 in Lafayette, so who would be on the move for the news station to hire him?

Well, we now know who is on the move, and he isn't going very far. As a matter of fact, he isn't even leaving the building on Eraste Landry Drive.

Trevor Sonnier announced Monday on his social media page that he was shifting from weather to news, and that he is staying at KLFY TV 10. Since Darlla Montgomery retired, some reporters have transitioned to the desk, however, there was still a void to fill, and KLFY has elected to move Trevor to the news desk.

In his announcement, Trevor says, "Through the past few years, I have gained a passion for public service, especially as I’ve lived more life and have seen the problems people face on their personal journeys."

He would go on to say that he knows you don't care about his opinions on topics or politics, and all that he wants to do is build your trust and deliver the news that you need to stay informed.

Trevor will now be assigned to the evening news desk and KLFY TV-10, and we know that he will be great. We congratulate him on the transition and wish him nothing but the best. Oh, one more thing, he does plan to occasionally still post important weather information on his social media page when it calls-- weather forecasting is still in his DNA.

