Louisiana Teachers Get Into Altercation on School Campus

(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) Two teachers in Louisiana are on leave after they allegedly got into a fight while at work.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the altercation happened at La Belle Aire Head Start last Wednesday morning.

WAFB says that the two teachers are now on leave, and that 35-year-old Ashley Daniels was issued a summons for misdemeanor simple battery.

According to the report, the fight is under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Dept. and the City-Parish Human Resources Department. The Head Start program is overseen by the city-parish government in Baton Rouge.

City-Parish spokeswoman Falon Brown stated that the behavior would not be tolerated:

“The safety and well-being of the children in our care is our highest priority. We will not tolerate conduct that compromises the integrity of our educational environment or the trust of our community. The children of Baton Rouge deserve a safe, respectful, and supportive learning atmosphere.”

A report on the incident has been turned over to the city-parish officials, and the altercation on the campus is under investigation.

Because the incident is still under investigation, the city-parish officials did not make the report accessible to the media. Thus, we do not know if anyone involved in the fight suffered any injuries.

