Louisiana Teens Busted With Truckload of Booze on Florida Beach, And The Reactions Are Mixed

A truck full of Louisiana teens, a beach in Florida, and enough booze to stock a small festival — what could go wrong? Deputies in Okaloosa County didn’t have to look hard to spot the issue when they pulled over a truck from Louisiana during spring break. The vehicle’s bed cover was cracked open just enough to reveal what officials called an “extensive amount of alcohol,” and from the looks of the photo, they weren’t exaggerating.

But while police issued citations for underage possession, the internet had a different reaction entirely — one part judgment, one part nostalgia, and more than a few jokes about frozen daiquiris, rookie mistakes, and what it really means to be “from Louisiana.”

Busted on the Beach

A group of Louisiana teenagers was recently stopped by deputies on Florida’s Crystal Beach—and it wasn’t hard to see why. When the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a truck for a traffic violation, deputies noticed the vehicle’s bed cover was half open, revealing what they described as “an extensive amount of alcohol” in plain view.

No one in the vehicle was over the age of 21. The driver, a 17-year-old from Louisiana, and a 19-year-old passenger were both cited for possession of alcohol as minors, according to a post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that has now gone viral.

Daiquiris, Crown, and Coors—Oh My!

It didn’t take long for social media to light up once photos were posted. In them, you can clearly spot gallon jugs of frozen daiquiris (presumably from Louisiana), multiple cases of Michelob Ultra, Crown Royal, Coors Banquet, Monster Energy drinks, and Blue Moon beer—and that's just what was visible on the tailgate.

One dead giveaway that the vehicle was from Louisiana? A big, bold Mendoza Ford sticker on the tailgate. In the comments, some folks even claimed they knew exactly who the truck belonged to.

Reactions: From Shame to Nostalgia

While the Sheriff's Office used hashtags like #MakeGoodDecisions, the internet had its own take.

“I’m sorry. I thought this was America.”

“That’s someone’s decoy truck—there’s a real party somewhere else.”

“Honestly… they drank better than I did at that age.”

“No seltzers. No twisted tea. There may still be hope.”

Some praised the beverage selection like a Yeti cooler at an LSU or UL tailgate, while others used the moment to reminisce about their own senior trips.

Still, others didn’t hold back on their critique:

“Rookie mistake leaving the bed cover up.”

“Mom definitely printed this photo and taped it to the fridge under ‘Choices.’”

“They’ll be calling mom to reload their card and find someone else to buy more.”

A Teachable Moment?

While underage drinking remains illegal and unsafe—especially when paired with driving—the online commentary definitely came with a mix of concern, humor, and reflection on drinking within our culture.

In the end, the law was enforced, the booze was seized, and a group of Louisiana teens learned a lesson the hard way.