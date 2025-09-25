(Kinder, Louisiana) - The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a womman after they received word that there was a large amount of drugs across the street from a middle school.

Stephanie Bertrand was arrested after authorities raided her house, which is located across the street from Kinder Middle School.

According to KPLC, the following drugs were seized in the raid across the school:

"Large amount of an off-white crystal-like substance, suspected to be Methamphetamine, three small bags each containing about 1 gram of suspected Methamphetamine, and two more medium-sized bags containing a green leafy substance, suspected to be Marijuana."

Authorities also found the following in the home occupied by Bertrand: A small bag containing several pills, one LSD stamp, a black weighing scale, a glass pipe with a bulb on one end used to smoke Methamphetamine, and several empty, small plastic bags.

The Lake Charles news station reports that the woman who was arrested in the raid, Stephanie Bertrand, was charged with the following:

Manufacture/distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine (3 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of drugs in a drug-free zone

Possession of clonazepam (1 pill)

Possession of lisdexamfetamine dimesylate (2 pills)

Possession of LSD stamp

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (18 grams)

Here's a look at some of the contraband confiscated in Kinder, which was shared by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

