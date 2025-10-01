(KPEL) - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish say that they confiscated a loaded gun on a high school campus, Glen Oaks High School.

According to WBRZ, an 18-year-old student brought the weapon onto campus, and authorities were waiting for him after they received a tip from a concerned citizen. The student, Antonio Cooley, reportedly handed the gun over willingly when he was apporached.

The weapon that authorities seized on the campus was a .22 Glock pistol with 15 rounds in it. The news station reports that no threats were made to the campus, and the student was not targeting anyone on campus.

While no one was injured in this incident, the student has been recommended for expulsion by the school district.

School officials commend the concerned citizen who reported the student with the weapon.

In recent weeks, we've reported on several incidents from school campuses. Remember, if you are aware of any potential threat to a school, report it immediately to the police. Police often say that parents should be monitoring what their kids are doing and saying on social media, where many threats or rumors of violence frequently surface.

