(Port Barrre, Louisiana) - The Port Barre Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after allegedly threatening to shoot up Port Barre High School.

KATC TV 3 reports that parents contacted police on September 2 after their kids showed them a message on Snapchat that read, "Update: I'm famous mom, PBH getting shot up tomorrow,"

The threat reportedly came from the teen in the Krotz Springs area, and KATC reports that police arrested the teen on a charge of terrorizing under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:40.1 and released him to his parents.

Authorities say that when questioned, the teen admitted it was all a joke, yet others did not know that it was, and they alerted their parents about the potential threat.

KATC posted what the chief of police had to say about the threat on social media, and it reads:

"The parents of PBHS students didn't take this as a joke and neither do we. Kids will do and say things jokingly, not realizing the serious nature of it or the consequences it may bring. This social media post caused real panic and real concern. Threat messages of this sort must be taken seriously and handled just the same. School shootings/mass shootings have become a constant worry for many parents since the Columbine high shooting in 1999. Less than a week ago there was a school shooting in Minneapolis Minnesota and between 1999 and now, there have been a number of school shootings across the US. So, yes, a threat must be taken seriously and I urge parents to monitor their children's social media and have 'that talk' with them about posting content that can raise panic and concern to the public and the consequences of it. The juvenile, in this case, had to be released to his parents but it doesn't stop there. Due to a social media post, there will be a court date and the juvenile will have to stand before a judge in a court of law. The penalty for Terrorizing can be imprisonment for up to 15 years for a person 17 years of age and older. A juvenile, adjudicated for the crime of Terrorizing, can be sentenced and incarcerated until their 21st birthday. Parents, I urge you to have that very important talk with your children."

