(KPEL-FM) - A substitute teacher was arrested for possession of cocaine and reckless endangerment after allegedly acting erratically, nodding off in class, and eventually mistaking one of her students for her pet dog "Teddy".

Teacher High On Cocaine Thinks Student Is Her Dog

47-year-old teacher Melissa Martin has plead not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine and reckless endangerment after police and drug dogs found cocaine in her jacket pocket and her backpack according to The Mirror US.

Police arrived at Barre Town Elementary and Middle School in Vermont after a report of an adult being "under the influence of drugs," according to Police Chief William Dodge.

At the scene, the teacher admitted to having cocaine in her pocket when questioned by police. Martin was charged after the cocaine was found in her jacket pocket and her backpack and found to be under the influence of the drug while in control of a classroom full of students.

One mother, who's son was in Martin's class on the day of the incident, told NBC5 that her son was visibly upset due to what had taken place in his class.

She told mynbc5 "He said that his substitute teacher was clearly on drugs and was acting crazy. Those were his exact words."

As if this wasn't enough, things got even more strange and upsetting.

The student told his mother that Martin was allegedly continuously nodding off during class, and then at one point got up and ran out of the classroom.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says her son then followed Martin into the hall "and I guess found her, and [Martin] said to him, 'Hey Teddy, why are you off your leash? My son was like, 'What?'"

Authorities later found out the teacher has a dog at home named Teddy.

Superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District Joan Canning tells NBC5 that Martin admitted to the drug use and was immediately fired.

Martin had reportedly been working as a permanent substitute teacher for the past 3 years.

