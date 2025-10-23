(KPEL News) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program are hoping the public can help them track down a man who is wanted on narcotics and firearm charges.

Who Authorities Are Looking For

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Crime Stoppers of Acadia is looking for 29-year-old Carl Anthony Moore Brown. This man is being sought for narcotics and firearm charges.

Not the First Time Brown Has Been Wanted

It's not the first time Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish has featured Brown on its Facebook page. He was also featured in 2022, as he was being sought at that time as well.

Description of the Suspect

At this time, Brown is being sought on gun and drug charges. He is described by authorities as a black male who is five feet three inches tall. They say he weighs around 140 pounds. The man has black hair and brown eyes.

Last Known Address

According to Gibson, Brown's last address is 2142 West Northern Avenue in Crowley. Gibson says Brown is wanted "for numerous narcotics and firearms charges".

How You Can Help Law Enforcement

Sheriff Gibson is asking anyone who has any information on where Carl Brown can be found to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS(8477). All callers remain anonymous.

Cash Reward for Information

Another way to share information anonymously with law enforcement is by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. If your information leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.

