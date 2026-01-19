ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - An inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, died on Sunday, January 19, 2026, according to multiple reports.

What We Know About the Inmate’s Death

Sources told Unfiltered With Kiran that first responders were called to the facility for a heart attack. CPR was administered to the man for about 45 minutes, but he did not survive.

READ MORE: Former Police Sergeant Sentenced for Crimes Against a Minor

Officials with the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office said the body was picked up on Sunday and more information will come after further testing.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time, but reports are that he was 46 years old.

Recent Inmate Deaths at Elayn Hunt

This is the first death of 2026 at this facility, but there have been an alarming amount of deaths in recent months. From September 2025 through late December, there were six inmates that died inside the facility unexpectedly. Daniel Burton died Sept. 26, Kevon Matthews died Oct. 16 and Michael Johnson died Oct. 17 De'Troit Draper, 30, died Nov. 24, Justin Rice died Dec. 7 and Antonio Dukes died Dec. 24.

Get our free mobile app

Department of Corrections Response

The Department of Corrections confirmed that there had been 15 unexpected deaths at the facility in 2025 and 33 in 2024.

Unfiltered With Kiran reports that their sources indicate a drug problem with Hunt Correctional:

UWK has learned through multiple sources drugs are a problem inside of Hunt Correctional, although the Dept. of Corrections said two of the multiple unexpected deaths last year were ‘medical-related, not substance abuse.’

Latest Warden Has Already Retired

Back in April of 2025, Keithe Turner was promoted to Head Warden of the correctional center. He is a retired U.S. Army veteran with 26 years of military experience. However, he turned in his resignation on December 15, 2025 for his retirement in February 2026.