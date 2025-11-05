HAMMOND, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Hammond teenager was arrested on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, for bringing drugs to school, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

What Deputies Found at Hammond High

Ryan Brown, Jr., 17, was booked on one count each of Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Violation of Drug Free Zones, Resisting an Officer, and Obstruction of Justice.

Get our free mobile app

How the Arrest Unfolded on Campus

TPSO received a tip about suspicious activity among a group of students at Hammond High School, which led to deputies attempting to search Brown's belongings. He ran from deputies and jumped into a car driven by another student in the school's parking lot. However, a TPSO School Resource Officer was able to block the vehicle in with his unit.

What Investigators Say About the Drugs

Before Brown was taken into custody, he was seen throwing several packets of pills out of the car. A field test on the pills revealed traces of opiates, heroin and possible fentanyl. Additional laboratory tests are pending.

READ MORE: Coldest Temperatures of the Season in Louisiana Sunday

Brown was placed under arrest and it was determined that the other student was not involved as they were not aware of Brown's attempt to run from deputies. That student, however, was issued an unrelated summons.

The TPSO wants to thank the students and community for their continued partnership to report suspicious activity in and around schools.

Community Urged to Report Suspicious Activity

They also remind the public that information about crimes, suspicious or even concerning activities in schools can be shared through CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or by visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip!