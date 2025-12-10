OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - An employee at the St. Landry Parish Jail has been arrested for bringing illegal narcotics into the facility just before midnight on November 29, 2025.

Suspicious Activity Spotted on Jail Cameras

According to a press release by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Assistant Warden Capt. Sheumaker was monitoring the jail cameras when he noticed an employee, Jaylan Nicholson, carrying packages in and placing them in a storage room.

Capt. Sheumaker immediately notified the narcotics detectives to investigate, and they confirmed that Nicholson had indeed brought illegal narcotics into the facility.

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest

“This investigation had additional elements that needed thorough review before its conclusion. There was sufficient evidence and probable cause to arrest Nicholson on the listed crimes," St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.

Charges Filed Against Jail Employee

21-year-old Jaylan Nicholson of Opelousas was arrested on the following charges:

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Malfeasance in Office

How to Submit Anonymous Tips

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with additional information about this crime to call their office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip.

All calls are anonymous, and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.