(KPEL News) - A former police sergeant with the Estherwood Police Department is going to jail after being sentenced for having sex with a minor, according to KLFY.

Gregory Mire was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to the charges against him. The man was accused of having sex with a teenager and was arrested in 2023.

His conviction and sentence are for the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile by Transmission

Mire was working for the Estherwood Police Department at the time of his arrest in 2023, but he was terminated from his post.

According to KLFY, in addition to Gregory Mire, his wife, Emily Mire, was accused in a civil lawsuit against the pair, accusing them of grooming a then-12-year-old girl and raped multiple times.

The civil suit also alleges that the police chief, Wayne Welsh, knew about what was going on.

Details of the Criminal Charges Filed

Allegations in the lawsuit also contend that Gregroy Mire had sex for the first time with the 13-year-old victim in a police cruiser at the 2022 Christmas parade. Other accusations were also made in the suit.

From KLFY,

According to the suit, Emily Mire became jealous of the situation between her husband and the victim, and used her police body camera to capture one of the alleged rapes. She then allegedly informed Welsh of her husband’s actions with the victim, and overheard Welsh say he was not going to take any action on the matter.

