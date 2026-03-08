Police in Church Point are investigating after a juvenile suffered a serious head injury during a side-by-side incident involving multiple children.

According to the Church Point Police Department, officers responded during the afternoon hours of March 7, 2026, to Marie Street after receiving reports of a child injured in a fall from a moving side-by-side.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile with a head wound believed to have occurred after falling off the vehicle while it was in motion. The side-by-side had already left the scene before police arrived.

The injured child was first transported to a hospital in Lafayette and was later transferred to Baton Rouge for treatment of the head injury.

Investigation Reveals Unlicensed Juvenile Driver

During the investigation, officers learned the side-by-side had come into town from outside the parish and was being driven by a 14-year-old who did not have a driver’s license.

Police also say the vehicle did not have a permit or insurance allowing it to be driven on town streets.

Several other juveniles were reportedly riding in the side-by-side at the time of the incident.

Authorities issued citations to a parent for violations of the town’s UTV ordinance as well as for a charge related to a child in need of supervision. Police say additional charges could still be possible as the investigation continues.

Police Warn Parents About Underage Drivers

In their public statement, Church Point Police reminded parents that allowing underage and unlicensed children to operate side-by-sides, golf carts, or similar vehicles on roadways can quickly lead to dangerous situations.

Police noted that incidents like this can happen in seconds and may lead to serious injuries or even death.

Community Reacts To Incident

The situation quickly sparked conversation online as community members shared concerns about children operating off-road vehicles on public roads.

Some residents said they frequently see young drivers on side-by-sides and ATVs throughout the area.

Others focused on the importance of staying at the scene of an accident and calling for help, especially when someone is injured.

As the investigation continues, police are urging families to review local laws regarding UTVs and remind young riders about the dangers of operating vehicles on public streets.