A nightlife spot in Lafayette has been ordered to shut down after police say the business was operating without the proper permits.

According to a report from KATC TV-3, the Oasis Hookah Lounge on Mimosa Place was closed Thursday after Lafayette Police and Lafayette Consolidated Government officials investigated possible violations tied to alcohol sales.

Authorities say the lounge had allegedly been operating as a bar without a valid liquor permit for nearly three years.

Investigation Triggered By Alcohol And Noise Control

Lafayette Police say officers responded to the business after receiving information from LCG Alcohol and Noise Control about potential violations of city ordinances related to alcohol sales.

During the visit, officers reportedly discovered that the lounge's liquor permit had expired in June of 2023.

Despite the expired permit, investigators say the business continued operating as a bar and serving customers.

Additional Violations Discovered

Police also say officers found that no employees inside the bar at the time had valid bar cards, which are required for staff who work in establishments serving alcohol.

According to authorities, one employee was cited for not having a bar card.

Because the business did not have a valid liquor permit, police ordered the lounge to stop operating immediately.

Lounge Will Remain Closed For Now

Officials say the Oasis Hookah Lounge will remain closed until ownership comes into compliance with local laws and licensing requirements.

In a statement, Lafayette Police emphasized that enforcement efforts are about protecting the community and ensuring businesses follow the law.

"The Lafayette Police Department remains committed to ensuring that businesses operating in the sales of alcoholic beverages remain in compliance with the law for the safety of our community," the department said in a statement.

Police say the investigation into the situation is still ongoing.