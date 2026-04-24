(KPEL News) - The Thursday morning shooting at the Mall of Louisiana claimed the life of a young student at Ascension Episcopal School who was set to graduate in three weeks.

The school has announced that Martha Odom was the person who died due to the shooting on Thursday.

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According to law enforcement officials, two groups of people began shooting at each other, and several people were shot, with Odom being fatally shot.

Our deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and school.

Officials from the school have shared a message on social media about the devastating situation. It's as follows:

Today, our hearts are heavy.

We grieve the loss of one of our seniors, Martha Odom, following yesterday’s off-campus tragedy. We continue to lift in prayer the two students who are healing, as well as the two additional students who were present. Ascension Episcopal School carries this cross together— we are holding one another close with an immense amount of faith and love. Her classmates, Ascension faculty, and our Blue Gator families remember Martha as a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her. In the midst of sorrow, we are reminded: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18) We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from near and far. Our priority at this time is to care for the hearts and minds of our students, families, and staff.

We ask for continued prayers—for healing, for peace, and for the strength to carry one another forward.

Five other people were also injured by gunfire in the incident.

EAD MORE: VIDEO SHOWS A MOTHER IN BATON ROUGE BEING ESCORTED BY POLICE DURING THE MALL OF LOUISIANA SHOOTING

Baton Rouge Police officials took several people into custody on Thursday following the shooting, and they say they are continuing to investigate the shooting rampage intensively.