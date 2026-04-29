(KPEL News) - Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to Essie Street just after noon on Tuesday, April 24, after reports came in that shots had been heard in the area.

Lafayette Responds After an Argument Led to a Shooting

According to Lafayette Police Department spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green, some sort of verbal altercation had occurred between two people. Things apparently got heated, and one person pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

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Sergeant Green says that no injuries were reported in the incident, but they did make an arrest in the case.

Who Was Arrested in the Essie Street Shooting in Lafayette?

Green says 20-year-old Jharius Smoth of Carencro was the person arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

READ MORE: TWO INJURED IN OPELOUSAS SHOOTING

Smith was taken to and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charge:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Green says if anyone might have any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department, or you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

An alternative way to give information anonymously is by using the P3app from any mobile device, or you can hit **TIPS (**8477).