(KPEL News) - Whoever decided to run into a portion of Johnny's Drive In in Gueydan left behind a mess and a piece of their vehicle, according to the Gueydan Police Department.

Officials say they were called to the business around 5 o'clock Wednesday morning to assess the situation.

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In reviewing surveillance video surrounding the business, they determined the incident likely occurred around 1 o'clock in the morning on April 22, as that is the timestamp on the surveillance video.

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Gueydan Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible for this crime and the resulting damage. One thing that is extremely interesting is that the Gueyday Police Department reports that whoever caused the damage left a piece of their vehicle at the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Gueydan Police Department. Officials from the department believe the possible vehicle involved is a Hyundai Accent hatchback.

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Another possible distinguishing feature of the suspect's vehicle is that Gueydan Police officials believe the car could have a red fender. Officials are continuing to review all video of the incident as they work the case.

If any of this sounds familiar, or if you have information about what happened, you are urged to come forward to the officials. If you do know something, you are urged to call 337-536-9202.