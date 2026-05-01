LAFAYETTE, La. — A 27-year-old U.S. Navy serviceman is facing federal charges after allegedly meeting a 14-year-old Lafayette-area girl online, flying her more than 1,000 miles to Virginia, and having sex with her at a hotel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Sadiq Rauf Perry, a sailor stationed in Virginia, was charged April 30 with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life.

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Lafayette Mother’s Discovery Triggered Federal Investigation

According to prosecutors, the case started when a mother found her 14-year-old daughter in inappropriate online communications with someone who claimed to be 18 years old. The mother confiscated the girl’s phone and grounded her.

Shortly after, she realized her daughter was gone and reported her as a runaway to law enforcement.

Perry Allegedly Paid for Rideshare and Flight, Used Fake Birthdate to Board Minor Unaccompanied

Authorities determined that a rideshare service took the girl from the Lafayette area to Lafayette Regional Airport. Both the rideshare and the flight to Norfolk, Virginia, were paid for by Perry, according to KPLC.

To get a minor on the flight without an adult escort, Perry allegedly provided a fictitious birthdate for the girl, falsely representing that she was old enough to travel alone.

Surveillance video confirmed she boarded the flight in Lafayette. When she landed in Norfolk, Perry picked her up in a vehicle registered to him.

Lafayette Teen Recovered at Virginia Hotel; Investigation Spans Two States

Investigators tracked Perry to a hotel, where agents found him and the girl sharing a room with one bed. The girl later disclosed to investigators that Perry had sexual intercourse with her at the hotel, prosecutors stated.

The investigation drew agencies from two states. The FBI’s New Orleans and Norfolk field offices, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Virginia Beach Police Department all worked the case, according to The Advocate.

U.S. Attorney, FBI Warn Parents About Online Predators After Lafayette Case

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller said the family’s quick actions were a key factor in recovering the girl.

“This case is every parent’s worst nightmare, and our Office deeply appreciates our law enforcement partners’ quick action that led to the recovery of this minor girl,” Keller said. “The case is also a reminder to every parent that we must not only be vigilant in our children’s use of the Internet but must also act quickly to report situations where a child may be taken in by one of these predators.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the New Orleans Field Office credited the family’s response.

“The FBI worked closely with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to find this teen and bring her home safely,” Tapp said. “It is critical for parents and children to understand the dangers of communicating with strangers online. In this case, the family acted quickly, and that helped us prevent what could have been a tragic outcome.”