(KPEL News) - A weird situation unfolded involving an attempt to stop a vehicle in Jefferson Parish. Local law enforcement officials and state officials chased the vehicle until the man crashed, fled on foot, and was injured in a swamp by an alligator.

The situation began to unfold on Sunday, when Louisiana State Police Troop B received a call reporting that someone was driving erratically on I-10 in Jefferson Parish.

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Louisiana State Police say the vehicle struck a concrete barrier, and one of its tires blew out.

In the next section of details, troopers found the vehicle in St. Charles Parish and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers say the man showed signs of impairment, and then he decided to jump from an elevated section of I-310 right into the swamp.

How a Suspect Was Attacked by an Alligator

Next, deputies and troopers find the man walking on Louisiana Highway 61, and as they approached, the man went into the swamp again, and that's when he was attacked by an alligator.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA DEER HUNTER ATTACKED BY ALLIGATOR UPON EXITING DEER STAND

Even though the alligator injured both of his arms, the man, identified as 40-year-old Victor M Rivas, kept trying to get away. With the help of a drone, they located and arrested him.

Rivas was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DWI Suspect Harmed by Alligator Faces Several Charges

Rivas is now facing multiple charges and has been charged with the following:

DWI-Second Offense

Resisting an Officer

Hit-and-Run

Careless Operation