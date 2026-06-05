Louisiana State Police Investigating Morgan City Inmate Death
(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they have been assigned to investigate a death at the Morgan City Jail, after a request from the Morgan City Police Department.
The man was in the custody of the Morgan City Police Department.
On Saturday, May 30, a person at the jail was experiencing a medical emergency, and Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs section says emergency medical personnel were notified, and they started life-saving measures.
Medical personnel worked to try to save the man's life.
After the medical response, unfortunately, the inmate died. The St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office pronounced 43-year-old Hilton John Hebert III dead.
Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the case.
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