Louisiana State Police Investigating Morgan City Inmate Death

Louisiana State Police Investigating Morgan City Inmate Death

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(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they have been assigned to investigate a death at the Morgan City Jail, after a request from the Morgan City Police Department.

The man was in the custody of the Morgan City Police Department.

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On Saturday, May 30, a person at the jail was experiencing a medical emergency, and Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs section says emergency medical personnel were notified, and they started life-saving measures.

Medical personnel worked to try to save the man's life.

After the medical response, unfortunately, the inmate died. The St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office pronounced 43-year-old Hilton John Hebert III dead.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the case.

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Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Categories: Lafayette News

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