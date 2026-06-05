LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette has always been one of the best eating cities in America, and you don’t need to spend a fortune to prove it. For a lunch-hour worker trying to stretch a dollar or a visitor who wants the real Acadiana experience, there are spots across this city where $15 buys a full plate of smothered meats and rice and gravy, a poboy stuffed to the edge of the bread, or a farm-fresh bowl built around whatever came out of a local field that week.

The list below skews local. Lafayette’s food culture runs deepest at the neighborhood spots that have been feeding working people for decades, and several of them have earned national attention while still charging lunch-counter prices.

The Plate Lunch Institutions

Laura’s II Cafe is the most decorated affordable restaurant in Lafayette and arguably one of the most respected lunch houses in the American South. Chef and owner Madonna Broussard, a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: South, carries on a family tradition that goes back to 1968, when her grandmother Laura Broussard opened what may have been the first plate lunch house in Lafayette. Anthony Bourdain filmed a segment here in February 2018 for the Acadiana episode of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” eating stuffed baked turkey wings and rice dressing, and the national exposure that followed put Laura’s II on the map for food travelers across the country. The menu rotates daily around classic Creole soul food: stuffed baked turkey wings, smothered okra, fried catfish, red beans and rice, smothered cabbage, and corn maque choux. Plates come with rice and gravy and two sides. Portions are generous enough that most people have leftovers. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Creole Lunch House sits on 12th Street in a modest building that operates exactly like what it is: Miss Merlene’s kitchen, opened to the public. The steam table runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and typically holds meatball fricassee, smothered pork chops, chicken fricassee, red beans and rice, and whatever vegetables came in that morning. The signature stuffed bread, a yeasty roll packed with spiced meat, has its own following and works as a standalone lunch or alongside a plate. Prices are among the lowest you’ll find anywhere in Lafayette for a full sit-down meal. The room is no-frills, the service is warm, and the food tastes like somebody’s grandmother made it, which makes sense given it did start in somebody’s family kitchen.

Dwyer's Cafe, Facebook via Dwyer's Cafe Dwyer's Cafe, Facebook via Dwyer's Cafe loading...

Dwyer’s Cafe traces its lineage to 1927, when Pop Stinson’s Café opened on Jefferson Street. Stanley Dwyer bought the restaurant in 1965, renamed it, and the Dwyer family has run it ever since, now in its third generation. It has collected enough “best lunch in Acadiana” citations to wallpaper the walls. The plate lunch buffet line runs daily, and regulars cycle through the week around whatever’s on the steam table: pork stew, fried chicken, jambalaya, candied yams, mashed potatoes, stewed greens. The format is one entree plus three sides, served cafeteria-style. The gumbo, which the restaurant credits with a Southern Living nod, and the boudin Benedict at breakfast have both earned their own loyal audiences. Hours run 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and the afternoon plate lunch window is reliably busy.

The Poboy Standard

Olde Tyme Grocery has been making poboys at the corner of St. Mary Boulevard since 1982, and it remains the city’s benchmark for what a dressed poboy should look like. The half shrimp poboy runs $9.95 on the in-store menu and comes on fresh bread with large, well-seasoned fried shrimp. The muffuletta is another strong lunch call, and they run daily gourmet specials through the week posted on social media. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday.

The Smokehouse

Facebook Facebook loading...

Johnson’s Boucanière has roots going back to 1937, when Arneastor Johnson opened Johnson’s Grocery in Eunice, Louisiana, building what became the first business to commercially sell boudin in Acadiana. The original Eunice store closed in 2005, and in 2008 Johnson’s granddaughter Lori Walls brought the family recipes to Lafayette, opening the Boucanière on St. John Street. The current operation keeps that tradition going with in-house smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and plate lunches built around brisket, boneless ribs, smoked sausage, and their famous boudin. The Zydeco Special and Techneaux Special are two of the most popular sandwich builds. Mac and cheese, green beans, and potato salad round out the plate options. The outdoor patio is one of the better lunch spots in the city when the weather cooperates. Open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday BBQ service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Something Different

Scratch Farm Kitchen is the one spot on this list that doesn’t fit the Cajun-comfort-food mold, and that’s worth knowing before you go. The Johnston Street spot runs a farm-to-table breakfast and lunch menu built around locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, with most dishes landing at $11 to $14. The menu shifts weekly around what’s available from regional farmers. Regulars reach for the hash bowls, seasonal salads, and whatever the soup of the day happens to be. The space is small and often full, the coffee is locally roasted, and the vibe is closer to a neighborhood gathering spot than a restaurant in the traditional sense. Closed Monday and Sunday. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Few Practical Notes

Most of the plate lunch spots on this list close at 2 or 2:30 p.m. and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Several of them regularly sell out of popular items before closing. If you’re planning a trip to Laura’s II or Johnson’s, arriving closer to opening than closing is the smarter play.

Prices at all of these locations are quoted from in-store menus or recent verified reviews. Third-party delivery apps will show higher prices, and the $15 ceiling applies to dine-in or pickup only.

You May Also Like...

In an even bigger hurry? Stop by these local gas stations that have some of the best food around.