LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - You know that friend who always seems to find the best hole-in-the-wall places? The one who shows up with takeout from some strip mall restaurant you've never heard of, and it's the best food you've had all month?

I've hit up every single one I knew as part of my ongoing research into Lafayette's local food scene.

After months of pestering our listeners for their secret dining spots and lurking in local Facebook food groups where people actually tell the truth, I've got eight restaurants that locals guard like state secrets.

We've addressed some of these great spots before, and some we've been meaning to try.

Asian Food That'll Spoil You for Everything Else

Thai With Love

Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Suite H, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price Range: $ (Budget-friendly)

Best Dishes: Garlic Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles

Parking: Good luck finding it the first time

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

I'm not even kidding – you'll drive past this place three times before you spot it tucked behind other businesses in that strip mall. But once you find it, you'll understand why people drive across town for lunch here.

The family that runs Thai With Love treats every order like they're cooking for their own kids. That garlic pad thai? It's got layers of flavor that'll make you question every other version you've ever eaten. And don't get me started on the portions – you're getting tomorrow's lunch too, at prices that make you wonder how they stay in business.

Fair warning: When they say "spicy," they mean it. Don't be a hero on your first visit.

Mae Sone Noodle House

Address: 4807 Johnston St, Suite K, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price Range: $ (Budget-friendly)

Best Dishes: Pho, Pad See Ew

Parking: It's behind the Baskin Robbins – trust me on this

Hours: Monday-Friday 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

You have to want to find Mae Sone, which is exactly why it's so good. They're not relying on foot traffic – they're cooking for people who know what real Vietnamese pho tastes like.

That broth has been simmering since before you woke up this morning, maybe since yesterday. Their pad see ew is what happens when someone actually knows how to use a wok properly. The prices make you feel guilty for paying so little for food this good.

Bangkok Thai

Address: 3904 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price Range: $ (Budget-friendly)

Best Dishes: Pad Thai with Shrimp, Tom Yum Soup

Parking: Right up front – easy

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM, Friday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

Bangkok Thai is where you go when you want authentic Thai food without having to hunt for parking behind a strip mall. The pad thai here tastes like what pad thai is supposed to taste like – sweet, sour, and complex in ways that Panda Express will never understand.

Their tom yum soup will clear your sinuses and make you wonder why you ever thought Campbell's was acceptable. And here's the thing – when they ask how spicy you want it, they actually mean it. "Medium" here is "call your mama" spicy at most places.

Magic Wok

Address: 2944 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price Range: $ (Budget-friendly)

Best Dishes: Hot & Sour Soup, Stir-fried dishes

Parking: Strip mall parking

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Closed Sundays

The owner came here from Kunming, China, and brought recipes that most American Chinese restaurants have never heard of. Their hot and sour soup has the perfect balance that makes you understand why this is comfort food for a billion people.

This is Chinese food that was never designed to make Americans comfortable. It's the real deal, cooked for people who know the difference.

International Flavors That Traveled Well

Lafayette's got more international food than most people realize, thanks to families who moved here and refused to compromise on their cooking.

Cafe Habana City

Address: 911 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price Range: $ (Budget-friendly)

Best Dishes: Cuban sandwich, Ropa vieja

Parking: Small lot up front

Hours: Monday & Wednesday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM, Tuesday 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Closed Sundays

Since 2002, this family has been making Lafayette's only real Cuban food. Not Cuban-inspired, not Cuban fusion – actual Cuban food made by people who know what it's supposed to taste like.

Their Cuban sandwich follows the rules: roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, and press until the cheese melts. The bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft inside. The ropa vieja is what happens when you slow-cook meat until it falls apart and tastes like heaven.

Jane's French Cuisine

Address: 809 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price Range: $$$ (Upscale)

Best Dishes: Whatever they're making that day

Parking: Street parking – good luck

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM, Closed Sunday & Monday Website: janesfrenchcuisine.com

Look, we've got plenty of Cajun French food in Lafayette. Jane's does the other kind – actual French food, the kind you'd get in Paris if you knew where to look.

The menu changes with the seasons because they're using ingredients that are actually in season, not whatever got shipped in from three states away. You can watch them cook through the open kitchen, and trust me, these people know what they're doing.

Make a reservation. Seriously. This isn't the kind of place you just drop by.

Family Places That Have Been Doing This Forever

Some restaurants survive because they're trendy. These places survive because they're consistently good, sometimes for decades.

Morvant's Bar & Grill (Youngsville)

Address: 200 Lafayette St, Youngsville, LA 70592

Price Range: $$ (Moderate)

Best Dishes: Burgers that have been perfect since 1924, Po-boys, Seasonal crawfish

Parking: Plenty, with a view

Website: morvantsbargrill.com

Morvant's has been making burgers since 1924. That's not a typo. They've had nearly a century to perfect the recipe, and it shows. This is what a burger tastes like when someone has been making the same one for four generations.

When crawfish season rolls around, they do that right, too. No shortcuts, no frozen tails – just Louisiana crawfish cooked the way your grandparents would have done it.

Hideaway on Lee

Address: 407 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501

Price Range: $$ (Moderate)

Best Dishes: Changes with the seasons and the chef's mood

Parking: Street parking and hope

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday: Lunch 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM; Friday-Saturday: Dinner until 11:00 PM; Closed Monday & Tuesday Phone: (337) 484-1141 Website: hideawayonlee.com

Hideaway on Lee is on a street most Lafayette people have never been down, which is exactly how they like it. The menu changes because they cook with whatever's good right now, not what's convenient.

Sometimes there's live music, sometimes there isn't. Sometimes they've got something on the menu that'll blow your mind, sometimes it's simple and perfect. That's the charm – you never know exactly what you're getting, but you know it'll be good.

Quick Reference for When You Can't Decide

If You're Broke But Want Good Food

Thai With Love

Cafe Habana City

Magic Wok

Mae Sone Noodle House

If You're Trying to Impress Someone

Jane's French Cuisine (but make a reservation)

Hideaway on Lee (if you can find parking)

If You've Got Kids in Tow

Morvant's Bar & Grill (they've been handling families since 1924)

Mae Sone Noodle House (portions big enough to share)

Bangkok Thai (they'll make it mild for the little ones)

If You Want the Most Authentic Experience

Cafe Habana City (actual Cuban food)

Thai With Love (the real deal)

Jane's French Cuisine (as French as it gets)

Your Questions, Answered

Q: What makes these places "hidden gems" instead of just regular restaurants? A: Simple – they're the places locals actually eat at, not the places that spend their money on marketing. These are family-owned spots that built their reputations one satisfied customer at a time, usually in neighborhoods where rent is cheap enough that they can focus on food instead of flashy decor.

Q: Which ones give you the most food for your money? A: Thai With Love, Mae Sone, Bangkok Thai, Magic Wok, and Cafe Habana City all give you portions that'll feed you twice, at prices that make you wonder if they're charging enough. These aren't businesses trying to maximize profit – they're families feeding their community.

Q: How do I know the food is actually authentic? A: Easy – look around. If you see families from that culture eating there regularly, you're in the right place. Cafe Habana City has been Lafayette's only Cuban restaurant since 2002. Thai With Love and Magic Wok both cook for people who grew up eating this food. They can't fake it for that crowd.

Q: Can they handle special diets or food allergies? A: The Asian places are usually pretty good about adjusting spice levels and can work around most dietary restrictions. Jane's and Hideaway, being more upscale operations, can definitely handle special requests. Just call ahead and ask – these are family operations, not corporate chains with rigid policies.

Q: When should I go to avoid crowds? A: Lunch time (11 AM to 2 PM) is usually your best bet. For dinner, try to get there before 6 PM or after 8 PM. Weekend nights are busy everywhere, but that's also when the atmosphere is best at places like Hideaway with live music.

Q: Do they deliver or do takeout? A: Most of the Asian places do great takeout – Bangkok Thai, Thai With Love, Mae Sone, and Magic Wok all have it down to a science. Hideaway takes call-in orders at (337) 484-1141. The upscale places are more dine-in focused, but they'll usually work with you.

Why These Places Stay Under the Radar

Here's the thing – these restaurants stay "hidden" because they're focused on cooking, not necessarily on marketing. While other places are hiring social media managers and buying Facebook ads, these families are perfecting their recipes and taking care of their regular customers.

They're in strip malls and quiet neighborhoods where the rent doesn't force them to charge $18 for a sandwich. They can focus on making good food instead of making good Instagram posts.

I've personally verified every address, phone number, and hour of operation listed here as of May 2025. These aren't recommendations based on old Yelp reviews – these are places I've either eaten at recently or confirmed are still operating exactly as described.

One last thing: Restaurant hours can change, especially at family-owned places. Call ahead if you're driving across town, because sometimes life happens and they need to close early for a family emergency or a kid's soccer game. That's part of the charm of eating at real family restaurants instead of corporate chains.

Know another hidden gem we missed? Hit us up – I'm always looking for the next great hole-in-the-wall that's going to ruin us for everywhere else.